'I couldn't breathe' | Northern Kentucky families left picking up the pieces after tornado leaves damage

OWENTOWN, Ky. — Families across Northern Kentucky spent much of Wednesday picking up the pieces after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday.

For one family, the storms decimated their Owen County barn — though they said it could have been much worse.

"There's a lot of memories, believe it or not, in that barn with our family, with our kids," Patricia Dietz said. "We have a lot of social gatherings here on the farm, and we love the farm dearly and to see all that destroyed."

Dietz said she got a picture of the tornado approaching her home, and that the aftermath was overwhelming.

"I just kind of like lost my breath, like I couldn't breathe at first," Dietz said. "Like a little bit of a panic attack."

WATCH: How Northern Kentucky families are rallying after Tuesday's destructive storms

Northern Kentucky families left picking up the pieces after tornado

Her family rallied quickly, arriving within an hour to help with cleanup.

"Mostly it's our kids, nephew, my daughter and her boyfriend came from Denver right away," Dietz said. "Everybody was here within an hour or so."

Family member Christina Dietz was one of the many cleaning up the rubble Wednesday.

"Now we're cleaning it up, so I know, I know, I feel awful, awful for them," Christina said.

The family is also working to salvage what remains inside the barn, including a Cadillac. Despite the damage, Patricia said she is focused on what was spared and what lies ahead.

"I'm just thankful that the house is okay and we can still make new memories," Patricia said. "Another gathering of the family ... that's one way to look at it."

Patricia said insurance will cover most, but not all, of the damage.