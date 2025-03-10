How to participate in Northern Kentucky's 'Bridging Back Business' initiative

NEWPORT, Ky. — "Bridging Back Business," an initiative aiming to revive small business activity in Northern Kentucky’s river cities after the unexpected Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closure, enters into its final week.

Cities participating in the effort include Dayton, Newport, Fort Thomas, Bellevue and Covington.

Additionally, New Riff is sponsoring a Bridging NKY Cocktail Contest across the cities that will culminate in a grand cocktail showdown on March 16 at its Aquifer Bar. People visiting the bars and restaurants can order cocktails and scan a QR code to vote for the best ones.

Below is a list of the various deals and specials being offered throughout week three of the "Bridging Back Business" initiative:

City of Bellevue:

Tuesday, 3/11: $10 lunches at participating restaurants

Wednesday, 3/12: retail specials & Coda Co reopening ribbon cutting at 12 p.m.

Thursday, 3/13: Bars -free appetizer/lite bite happy hour at participating businesses

Friday, 3/14: Dinner specials at participating restaurants

Saturday, 3/15: Bridging Back Fun for Everyone! Each business has a special, including restaurants, bars, retail, and more!

City of Covington:

By Golly’s: Various drink, appetizer, and entrée specials

The Globe: $6 drink specials

The Gruff: Happy hour specials will be offered weekdays from 4-6 p.m. ($2 off drafts, $2 off wine by the glass)

Maki Mono: free Buffalo Crab dip appetizer with purchase of entree, 10% discount off purchase of $100 or more.

West Sixth Brewing (Covington Haus): BOGO Sixer Light Lager nightly between 6-7 p.m.

Smoke Justis: Various food specials, assorted weekday wine and $6 bourbon pours will be offered.

OKBB: Buffalo Trace pours for $8 and Michter’s Small Batch bourbon for $9.

Coppin’s: Weekday specials from 3-6 p.m. on draft beers, wines, and wells.

The Hannaford: Happy hour ½ off all drafts, cans, bottles, wines, wells, Hanny Old Fashioneds, and Hanny Manhattans.

Purrfect Day Cafe: Offering $2 off any Meowmosa, and $4 off the Meowmosa flight.

Coda Co.: Those who mention ‘Big Mac Bridge’ at checkout will receive a 15% discount.

Revival Vintage Bottle Shop: Offering $7 Vintage Old Fashions.

Frosthaus: Happy Hour drink and appetizer specials available.

Demetrios: free cup of homemade soup with a double-decker purchase, free coney with any three- four- or five-way purchase

Succulent Senorita Greenhouse: discount when mentioning the Bridging Business campaign.

City of Fort Thomas:

Monday, 3/10: Retail Therapy: Shop local deals & promotions all day!

Tuesday, 3/11: Dine Out on the Town: Enjoy $10 breakfast, lunch, or dinner specials at participating restaurants.

Wednesday, 3/12: Retail Therapy Continues! More great shopping deals to explore!

Thursday, 3/13: Dine Out on the Town: Another chance to enjoy $10 specials at local eateries.

Friday & Saturday, 3/14-15: Cocktails, Mocktails & Local Retail: Enjoy drinks, explore local businesses, and take advantage of DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas) districts.

Additional deals and specials offered



Fort Thomas Parlor: BOGO Free Side by Side or Java Whip on Tuesday, 3/11, and Thursday, 3/13.

Fort Thomas Animal Hospital: 50% off nail trims on Monday, 3/10, Wednesday, 3/12, and Friday, 3/14.

Twice As Nice Antiques & More: 20% off everything.

Grassroots & Vine: $10 deal on mini charcuterie board, mini cheese board, hummus, chips, and olives.

K. Anderson Jewelers: 20% off all repairs brought in during the event days and free inspection/jewelry cleaning.

State Farm Tracy Davis: Stop by her office and say, “We are bridging back!” for a $10 gift card to a local restaurant.

Fort Thomas Pizza and Tavern: $10 8-inch, three-topping pizza.

Blue Marble Books: Buy one, get one hardback for 30% off.

Lavender Trail: Scratch-off discounts ranging from 10-25% off of one item.

Comal: Half off Margaritas and $6 Cincy chili nachos.

Participating Businesses



The Lavender Trail

K. Anderson Jewelers

Aesthetics of NKY

Twice as nice Antiques & More

Grassroots & Vine

Fort Thomas Pizza and Tavern

Fort Thomas Animal Hospital

Tallant Music Studio

Highland Square Cafe

CrossFit SOTO

Comal Restaurant

Faded Finds

Blue Marble Books

Monica’s Chic Boutique

Fort Thomas Parlor

Always in Play Golf Sim and Social

State Farm Tracy Davis

Olde Fort Pub

Tickle Pickle Ft. Thomas

Padrino Ft Thomas

Fort Thomas Coffee

8 North Center for the Arts

Liquor Barn

The Post

City of Newport:

Wednesday, 3/12: Raise a Glass, Take the Mic: $6 Old Crow and PBR at Southgate House Revival

Friday, 3/15: Newport Cocktail Contest Sendoff: This is the final night for businesses to showcase their signature cocktails and have patrons vote for their favorites.

Participating establishments:

Prohibition Bourbon Bar McCollum’s on York Jerry’s Jug House 927 Reserve Pompilio’s Par 3 Wooden Cask Brewing Co.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 3/15-17: St. Patrick’s Day on the Levee

Several establishments will be offering deals and specials throughout the weekend, including:

Beeline: $3 Green Beer and Specialty Cocktails, $4 Guinness Cans, $6 Frozen Drinks Par 3: $7.77 Pot of Gold Specialty Cocktail Prime IV: 20% off on Pre- or Post-St. Patrick’s Day Drip Velocity Esports: $8 Little Leprechaun Shots, $9 Shamrock Shooters Wooden Cask: $3 Jameson Shots, $4 Levee Lager Draft, $6 Green Tea Shots



This story originally appeared on our partner's website LINK nky.