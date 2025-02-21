'Bridging Back Business' initiative aims to recoup lost revenue for NKY businesses impacted by Big Mac repairs

BELLEVUE, Ky. — With a crucial connection restored in the Big Mac Bridge, Northern Kentucky businesses are hoping to recoup lost revenue and bridge the gap in foot traffic loss they've experienced over the 100-day bridge repair.

Five Northern Kentucky cities — Bellevue, Covington, Dayton, Fort Thomas and Newport — will partake in the Bridging Back Business initiative.

Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves created the idea for a week's worth of bridge-themed deals to boost stalled business, back in December.

"(The re-opening) hasn't really attracted the people back yet for a couple reasons," he said. "Weather is one of them. Nobody's really wanting to run out for lunch right now when it's this cold and nasty out during the day."

Northern Kentucky businesses discuss Big Mac repairs' impact and what they're looking forward to with the "Bridging Back Business" program:

Many Bellevue businesses, Cleves said, are only recouping 10% of the foot traffic they lost after Nov. 1. Overall, many lost 30% due to repairs shifting traffic patterns.

"It really hurt the businesses. I would estimate the businesses in Bellevue lost more than $5 million total, which is a lot for a little, one-square-mile city," Cleves said. "It was, it was really bad for them."

The Bridging Back Business Program will kick off Feb. 25:



Week 1: Feb. 25 through March 1 — Bellevue and Dayton

Week 2: March 4 through March 8 — Covington, Forth Thomas and Newport

March 4 through March 8 — Week 3: March 10 through March 15 — Bellevue, Covington, Dayton, Fort Thomas and Newport

"It definitely was lower, slower days. We didn't realize it until when the bridge opened up again," said Beth Saunders, owner of the Pretzel Place in Bellevue. "We definitely appreciate (ODOT) getting it fixed faster than they originally planned. We thought we would see a difference, and we really did."

Saunders is one of 23 Bellevue business owners partaking in the first week of deals.

"It's going to be great. Everybody's excited," she said. "Everybody's talking it up, and it's definitely getting a lot of publicity. And, I think it's gonna be a very, very positive big thing."

Here is what Bellevue's first week of deals looks like:



Tuesday, Feb. 25: $10 lunch specials

$10 lunch specials Wednesday, Feb. 26: retails specials like "Bridge the gap in your wardrobe" or "Bridge the gap in your wellness"

retails specials like "Bridge the gap in your wardrobe" or "Bridge the gap in your wellness" Thursday, Feb. 27: New Riff Distilling cocktail contest, which all bars can participate in

New Riff Distilling cocktail contest, which all bars can participate in Friday, Feb. 28: cocktails and mocktails happy hour

"We're trying to amp people up to get out of here. And, I know a lot of businesses are doing the same, which is exactly kind of what we need, even if it is a little push," said Kyleigh Johnson, an adoption counselor with the Purrfect Day Cafe. "It's worth it, and I can't wait to see businesses hopefully thrive after this."

Here is a list of Covington businesses participating so far, and what deals they are offering:

