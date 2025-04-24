'He's going to be hard to replace' | Friends move to memorialize NKY environmentalist who died in floods

BUTLER, Ky. — Northern Kentucky residents are working to memorialize a man who died after floods swept through Pendleton County earlier this month.

Robert "Boo" Singleton, an avid environmentalist, suffered a medical event and was found in the Licking River with his life jacket on in early April.

The Boo Project would build an educational walking path and boat ramp at Butler Park along the river's banks.

Pendleton County Tourism and the Butler Lions Club started the project. Tami Vater, the county's economic development and tourism director, is also organizing a river clean-up event every year to continue the work Singleton was dedicated to.

"He wasn't ready to stop, so I think it's important that we not stop for him," Vater said.

Lions Club President Ron Mauser said Singleton was dedicated to helping others and keeping the region litter free. He said his friend would even follow garbage trucks if he saw objects falling from them to tell the drivers to be more aware of what.

"He's going to be hard to replace," Mauser said.

Vater said Butler Park was a perfect spot to build a memorial to Singleton. Mayor Mason Taylor has thrown his support behind the plan, as has Pendleton County Judge Executive David Fields.

Fields added the plot of land was where Singleton was raised before flooding destroyed his family home in 1996. Vater said FEMA bought families out of their damaged properties, and the town eventually took control of the property and built a park.

To make a tax-deductible contribution toward The Boo Project, donations can be made by check to the Pendleton County Tourism Council and mailed to PO Box 12, Falmouth, KY 41040, or online at a website the council established here.