Friday Night's Mega Millions winning ticket claimed in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky man has stepped forward with the winning Mega Millions ticket from last Friday.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.

“It’s amazing, and to think I sometimes forget to check my tickets and misplace them,” he said.

Nevertheless, the man walked away with a crisp $710,000 after taxes. Kroger will not end up empty-handed though, as they will be rewarded $10,000 for selling the winning ticket

He told lottery officials that he plans on buying a business with his winnings.