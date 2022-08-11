Friday Night's Mega Millions winning ticket claimed in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky man has stepped forward with the winning Mega Millions ticket from last Friday.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
“It’s amazing, and to think I sometimes forget to check my tickets and misplace them,” he said.
Nevertheless, the man walked away with a crisp $710,000 after taxes. Kroger will not end up empty-handed though, as they will be rewarded $10,000 for selling the winning ticket
He told lottery officials that he plans on buying a business with his winnings.
