Friday Night's Mega Millions winning ticket claimed in Erlanger

Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 16:06:32-04

ERLANGER, Ky.  — A Northern Kentucky man has stepped forward with the winning Mega Millions ticket from last Friday.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.

“It’s amazing, and to think I sometimes forget to check my tickets and misplace them,” he said.

Nevertheless, the man walked away with a crisp $710,000 after taxes. Kroger will not end up empty-handed though, as they will be rewarded $10,000 for selling the winning ticket

He told lottery officials that he plans on buying a business with his winnings.

