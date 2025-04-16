Former Falmouth mayor denies wrongdoing, indicates legal action against city for First Amendment violations

FALMOUTH, Ky. — After his arrest for trespassing, former Falmouth mayor Sebastian Ernst is denying the city's allegations that he threatened city employees or caused disturbances.

In a release, the city said Ernst first "engaged in behavior that escalated into threats directed at city employees" while at the Falmouth Police Department on Monday. The release does not state what the threats or behavior were related to.

The city said Ernst was told he could not enter or remain on any properties owned by the city, including the police and fire departments, water and maintenance facilities and city hall.

Despite those orders, a police report says Ernst was waiting outside of council chambers at the city building later that day. The report says an officer asked Ernst if he had been issued a trespassing warning earlier in the day. Ernst acknowledged speaking with Police Chief Marty Hart and Sergeant Ken Hall earlier that day, but denied that he was given a trespassing warning.

The police report says an officer asked Ernst to leave city property, but he refused and then asked for the city attorney to intervene.

The report states both the city and county attorneys "declined to pursue criminal trespass charges, citing that the meeting was considered public. However, Hart said the Chief Attorney for the Kentucky League of Cities "affirmed that a charge of criminal trespass would be supported if the subject violated the issued warning."

We reached out to Chief Hart and new Mayor Sabrina Hazen for comment, but City of Falmouth employees referred WCPO 9 News to the city's press release of the arrest.

Ernst refused an on-camera interview, but sent us a statement:

"I was arrested at a public city council meeting, not for breaking the law, but simply for exercising my right to be there. I was invited by a city councilman, remained peaceful, and caused no disruption. Yet police proceeded with the arrest, even after both the city and county attorneys instructed them to stand down. This was not a matter of public safety, it was a political intimidation tactic. Chief Marty Hart, the brother of State Representative Mark Hart, used his authority to silence dissent and discourage public participation. No threats or disturbances were caused by myself, and the video recording I took of the incident will prove these defamatory statements for what they truly are. These tactics have gone unchecked for too long, but I will not be silenced, and I will not back down."

Ernst said his pending court case will clear his name, and he also indicated there will be legal action against the city.

This is not the first time Ernst has had issues with the city. Council members first impeached Ernst, accusing him of acting with misconduct and willful neglect of his duties in office in December 2023. Then, council voted unanimously to remove Ernst as mayor in January 2024.

On the day of his arrest, city council appointed Sabrina Hazen to serve the rest of former mayor Luke Price's term after Price announced his resignation earlier this month. Hazen was on the council during Ernst's impeachment and removal. She wrote at the time of his impeachment that the council "made the tough decision ... to bring charges against him" due to his misconduct.

At the time, Ernst accused the council of corruption and inactivity. Hazen said then Ernst had verbally attacked her, and that council had been moving forward on some of his ideas.

Falmouth resident Howard Froelicher was outside the city building Tuesday when officers arrested Ernst. We asked him what he saw.

"I see him getting taken out in cuffs, in shock, like what?" Froelicher said. "We don't have a mayor. He seemed as if there's going to be a lobby for him to be returning to office."

Froelicher said he felt Ernst was trying to plead his case to be reinstated as mayor, as city council was in a closed-door session.

"This is a political issue and it's been a political issue," Froelicher said. "I'm really concerned about the future and the stability."

We also requested the police body camera video of Monday's incident.