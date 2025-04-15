On same day Northern Kentucky city appoints new mayor, former mayor gets arrested for trespassing

FALMOUTH, Ky. — On the same day the City of Falmouth appointed a new mayor, one former mayor was arrested for trespassing on city property.

Falmouth City Council appointed Sabrina Hazen Monday to serve the rest of former mayor Luke Price's term after Price announced his resignation earlier this month.

Price was elected in November after running unopposed. He had previously been named interim mayor in January 2024 after city council impeached former mayor Sebastian Ernst, accusing him of acting with misconduct and willfully neglecting his duties in office.

On Monday, the same day the city appointed Hazen, Falmouth police arrested Ernst for trespassing on city property.

In a release, the city said Ernst had "engaged in behavior that escalated into threats directed at city employees" while at the Falmouth Police Department. The release does not state what the threats or behavior were related to.

"Due to the disorderly and offensive nature of his conduct, Mr. Ernst was trespassed from all City of Falmouth properties by the Falmouth Police Department and instructed to vacate the premises," the city's release says.

The city said Ernst was told he could not enter or remain on any properties owned by the city, including the police and fire departments, water and maintenance facilities and city hall.

"Despite these clear directives, Mr. Ernst returned to city property later in the day in violation of the issued trespass order," the release says. "When approached by officers and again asked to leave, he refused to comply and attempted to provoke another disruptive confrontation."

Ernst was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing. The city said both the city attorney and the Kentucky League of Cities were informed of the arrest and are "monitoring the situation."

"It is important to note that while Mr. Ernst previously held the office of Mayor, he received no preferential treatment," the release says.