Food nonprofit La Soupe gets funding to expand services in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — La Soupe, a Cincinnati-based food nonprofit, recently received grant funding from two foundations, the R.C. Durr Foundation and the Butler Foundation, to expand its services in Northern Kentucky.

“The funding will support La Soupe’s work in the Covington, Highland Heights, Newport and Florence communities of Northern Kentucky, ensuring families and individuals continue to have reliable access to healthy meals amid persistent food insecurity,” according to the organization’s announcement. “The funding will directly support the distribution of 8,000 meals to share partners in these communities.”

La Soupe distributes chef-prepared meals to a network of community organization partners. The organization hopes to increase its food distribution by 63% by fiscal year 2027, according to the press release announcing the grant funding.

In 2025, La Soupe prepared more than 1 million meals and worked with more than 150 partners in the community, according to a recent Facebook post from the nonprofit.

“We are excited to build relationships with Northern Kentucky-based funders who invest in innovative, collaborative solutions that remove barriers to self-sufficiency,” said Emma Norbut, La Soupe’s grants and foundations officer, in a press release. “These grants are a powerful testament to La Soupe’s impact in Northern Kentucky and reflect the breadth of our services.”

You can learn more about La Soupe at lasoupe.org.