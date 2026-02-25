Japanese restaurant Suzu, led by chef Makoto Okuwa, to open in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Madisonville area is getting another dining option from an acclaimed chef this spring when Suzu opens its doors at the Madison Square development.

The restaurant, led by chef Makoto Okuwa, is set to open its doors in May at Madison Square, which is also home to The Element Food Hall, Alara and the upcoming Italian restaurant Zingaro by Chef Fabio Viviani.

Okuwa's career has spanned more than 30 years, where he's become a master of modern Japanese cuisine as the protege of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Okuwa has specializes in Edomae-style sushi, which is a traditional sushi technique dating back to the 1820s that features marinated, cured and simmered food rather than the typical raw options. Throughout his career, Okuwa has fused both traditional Japanese cuisine and contemporary influence at his various restaurants in Washington, D.C., Miami, Mexico City and other cities.

Suzu is Okuwa's first venture in the Cincinnati area, and the restaurant will be "where modernity meets tradition," according to a press release.

The Madisonville restaurant will seat 200 guests, offering both indoor and outdoor seating, a private dining room called the Tea Room and a cocktail bar. Within the restaurant there will also be Suzunone, a 12-style Edo-style omakase counter, where guests will have the opportunity to experience Japanese sushi tradition.

Provided by John Im/Lovecraft

"Suzu is a celebration of Japanese culture and cuisine, where every detail matters — from the design of the room to the way a single piece of sushi is crafted," Okuwa said in a press release. "It's about honoring tradition while creating something vibrant and alive, and it's unlike anything in the region."

You can follow for updates about Suzu here.