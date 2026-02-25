Indianapolis-based cafe, Cafe Patachou, to open first Cincinnati-area location

MASON, Ohio — An Indianapolis-based cafe is set to open its first Cincinnati-area location this spring.

Cafe Patachou will open at Mason's The District at Deerfield, which is also home to several other restaurants and bars, including 101 Craft Kitchen, Fifty West Brewery, Pins Mechanical Co. and several others that are also in the process of opening.

Since its inception in 1989 by restaurateur Martha Hoover, Cafe Patachou has been described as a "student union for adults," according to its website, serving an "elevated take" on breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The cafe's menu includes a variety of Cafe Patachou's takes on breakfast staples, such as omelettes, croissant French toast, Chilaquiles and more. For those not wanting breakfast, Cafe Patachou also has lunch selections like salads, sandwiches, bowls, soup and more.

To go alongside your food, a serve-yourself coffee bar is a focal point at Cafe Patachou. Guests will be able to sip on seasonal lattes like English toffee and peppermint mocha, as well as brunch cocktails, beer, wine and more.

Cafe Patachou

Over the decades, Cafe Patachou has received local, regional and national accolades. The chain has also expanded to several locations across Indiana, as well as a Lexington location.

You can click here to learn more about Cafe Patachou.