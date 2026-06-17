Florence senior home promotes dementia awareness with 'Memory Care Week'

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

FLORENCE, Ky. — Thousands of seniors in Northern Kentucky are estimated to be living with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, and one Florence senior care home is working to raise awareness about how music and movement can help.

"Memory Care Week basically is just a week of time to honor and support individuals with dementia or other memory-related conditions," Sarah Pyle, caretaker at Spring Arbor of Florence, said.

Pyle said the smallest things can provide healing.

"Even the tune of a song can spark something," Pyle said.

Dave Maher has seen that impact firsthand. His wife lives with dementia, and he said the specialized environment has transformed her day-to-day experience.

"I've seen her go from anxious, I guess, as all of us might be in an unknown situation, to very, very comfortable," Maher said.

Before finding the right care, Maher said his wife struggled with basic tasks.

"She was incapable of walking around the grocery store for 45 minutes to do the grocery shopping," Maher said.

Now, he said, the difference is clear.

WATCH: Florence senior home raising dementia awareness through dance and movement

Florence senior home raising dementia awareness through dance and movement

"The biggest thing is the being at ease, not worrying about, what's happening next or who's going to take care of what," Maher said.

Maher said people considering a care home for a loved one should not hesitate to ask hard questions in their search process.

"You just need to ask around and, and don't be afraid to challenge a question if you feel like it wasn't answered correctly or appropriately or was evaded," Maher said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.