Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties

In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023.

As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses.

Of those, 13,841 are single-family homes, and 2,002 are multi-dwelling units.

“We are on a plan to add about 5,318 more homes during the remainder of 2022,

with Kenton County, Boone County, and Campbell County on schedule to be the

first counties in the United States 100% covered by high-speed broadband by

August 2023,” noted Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann.

The COVID-19 pandemic fully exposed the deficiency of broadband connectivity

across the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Kenton County government.

“High-speed internet has become, in this time of technological innovation, an essential lifeline to education, healthcare, and employment,” the release states.

The partnership involving Kenton, Campbell, and Boone counties, with Altafiber, is designed to directly address medical and public health needs through telemedicine, as well as educational and economic support to those in need.

In addition, it aims to provide direct access to employment, promote economic growth, and mitigate the negative impacts that COVID-19 has had on entrepreneurship and the

agricultural community.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click here for more.

