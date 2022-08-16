People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods

Altafiber, formerly Cincinnati Bell, caused major problems while installing fiber optic cables, according to neighbors across the Tri-State.

After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, people from Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence reached out and said they too are experiencing some of the same issues.

"It's multiple houses, multiple streets, multiple residences and neighborhoods, there's obviously a problem somewhere in the process," said Florence resident Rachel Geiman.

Geiman said Altafiber was digging in her neighborhood back in June when crews hit a water main which caused flooding in her garage and the lower level of her house. She said she's still dealing with the damage they caused and is extremely frustrated with the company's lack of communication.

"There was no follow-up, there was no business card or pamphlet or anything that was like left somewhere to be like hey, contact us if you have any issues," said Geiman.

After our initial report on what neighbors in West Chester are dealing with, Altafiber provided WCPO with a statement saying in part, "We are currently in the process of completing our fiber build in Greater Cincinnati, which includes burying fiber in many neighborhoods. We apologize for the disruption to this resident and neighborhood as the result of our fiber construction and will repair any damage."

A spokesperson with Altafiber said they will follow up with residents in hopes of getting the situation resolved.

The company said anyone experiencing issues as a result of fiber build construction should call 513-566-8130

