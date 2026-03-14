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Dispatch: Explosion on I-471 in Northern Kentucky, all lanes shut down

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OHGO
Fire on I-471
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CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — A fire can be seen from I-471 near Memorial Parkway in Northern Kentucky Friday night.

According to Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, all lanes northbound and southbound on I-471 and Memorial Parkway are closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a "vehicle fire."

We spoke to Campbell County dispatch, who said an explosion had happened. Dispatch could not confirm what caused the explosion or if any injuries had been reported.

The Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed they are assisting with the fire.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show the incident on I-471. Dispatch could not confirm the exact location of the explosion.

WCPO is working to learn more about the incident. We will update this story when we learn more.

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