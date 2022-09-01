Elementary School in Elsmere gets full-time school resource officer

ELSEMERE, Ky. — Arnett Elementary School in Elsmere, Kentucky now has its first-ever school resource officer (SRO).

The city announced Thursday that veteran law enforcement officer Jimmy Thomas got the job.

He's retired from the Boone County Sheriff's Department and recently served with the Villa Hills Police Department.

According to the city, every school in the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District has a full-time SRO.

"We have a wonderful partnership with the City of Erlanger and the Erlanger- Elsmere School District, which is a model for how School Resource Officer programs should operate," Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof said.

Thomas will serve along with Travis Nun, an SRO stationed at Howell Elementary School to provide students, teachers and parents a sense of security.

"I believe Officer Thomas will be a great addition to our police department and along with Officer Nunn will provide great service to Elsmere and the Erlanger-Elsmere School District.”

According to Kentucky law, an SRO is a sworn law enforcement officer who has specialized training to work with youth at a school site.

SRO's play a vital role in school safety as well as provide a positive image of law enforcement to students, Elsmere Police Chief Joseph Maier said in a press release.

READ MORE

School Bus Safety and Efficiency

Uvalde school district working on safety, security changes with outside agency

Lockland Local Schools close Thursday due to 'threat of violence' via social media