Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

School Bus Safety and Efficiency

School Bus Safety and Efficiency
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 13:27:27-04

The way kids ride to school today is very much the way children rode to school 25 years ago—in an aging diesel school bus. We now know that diesel school buses are not only expensive to operate, but they are harmful to children’s health, the community and climate. Today, there are two clean energy choices to replace diesel: propane or electric. And propane reduces the harm at a fraction of the cost.

Emily Calandrelli, the Science TV host known as The Space Gal, joined Cincy Lifestyle to discuss a common goal – provide a clean, safe ride to school for students, and how propane school buses achieve a cleaner today for a greener tomorrow.

For More Information, Visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.