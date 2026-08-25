Bus driver shortage mean Kentucky school buses may be on the roads later in the day

UNION, Ky. — Kentucky drivers are adjusting to a new law that changes when they must stop for a school bus.

The law, which took effect July 15, requires drivers approaching a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended to stop from either direction on most roads.

There is one exception. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction on a road with four or more lanes may continue if the two sides of the roadway are separated by an elevated barrier or an unpaved median.

A painted center line or center turn lane does not qualify as a barrier. Drivers must still stop in those situations.

Boone County deputies say they are paying close attention to drivers around school buses as students return to school.

Deputy Phil Ridgel said the goal is to give bus drivers the ability to focus on safely loading and unloading children without worrying about passing traffic.

“We want to ensure that the bus driver can focus on the children, that there’s no danger imposed to them,” Ridgell said. “The law is imposed to protect kids.”

Officials also warn drivers not to assume a school bus is empty based on the time of day.

School districts continue to deal with a shortage of bus drivers, which can lead to longer routes and buses operating later into the afternoon as districts work to get students home.

Drivers who see a school bus stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended should stop and remain stopped until the bus begins moving and the warning signals are no longer activated.

The law is intended to give children a safer path between the bus and their homes or schools and reduce the risk of drivers passing stopped school buses.