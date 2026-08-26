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Sheriff: 2 students charged after allegedly bringing gun to NKY school on Monday

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WCPO file
Sign outside the Boone County Board of Education office in Northern Kentucky (file)
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UNION, Ky. — Two Ryle High School students were arrested and charged after police learned they were in possession of a gun on school grounds Monday, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies got a call Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., that a student at Ryle High School had been seen the day before, Monday, with a gun in one of the school's restrooms.

Deputies then identified two Ryle High School students through witness accounts, the sheriff's office said. The two students were arrested, charged and are currently at the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff's office said deputies have determined the incident was isolated, and was not connected to any threats or plans to harm students and staff at Ryle High School.

The sheriff's office did not say what charges the students will face.

WCPO 9 News at Noon

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