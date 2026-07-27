'Still working hard to get back' | Senator Mitch McConnell's office issues new photo, update on his health

WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell's office issued a new statement and photo of McConnell Monday morning, along with a statement from the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP).

The statements say McConnell is still working hard on recovering from a fall in June, but he won't be back on his feet in time to attend Kentucky's annual Fancy Farm Picnic, a Kentucky political tradition that dates to the 1800s.

"I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," reads the statement from McConnell. "Unfortunately, that means I won't be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.

"There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton. When I first attended forty-two years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican. But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red. So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic.

“As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon.”

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Following the statement from McConnell, sent in email Monday morning, his office included a statement from the OAP that says McConnell has been discharged from the hospital, but remains in rehabilitation care and can't yet return to office.

"Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June," reads the statement from the Office of the Attending Physician. "OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care. Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls. His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office."

This hospitalization is the latest in a string of health issues stretching back years, including multiple falls and two press conferences where McConnell appeared to freeze for seconds at a time.

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McConnell's hospitalization and absence from the Senate has sparked concern since his hospitalization on June 14; his office did not immediately disclose the reason for his hospitalization, which helped fuel speculations the Senator may have passed away.

Earlier in July, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear formally requested McConnell provide an update on his health amid the speculation about his condition.

Beshear called on McConnell to “fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status” of his health.

If McConnell is unable to finish his term, which ends in January, Beshear’s role in finding a replacement is limited. Forty-five states task governors with selecting temporary replacements until an election can be held. In 2024, the Kentucky Legislature took that authority away from Beshear and future governors.

Instead, if McConnell were to leave office more than 90 days before the November midterm election, Beshear would call a special election to fill the remainder of McConnell’s term.