Cyclists honor Northern Kentucky woman killed in hit-and-run, continue to push for change

COVINGTON, Ky. — Cyclists participated in a bike ride in Northern Kentucky to honor a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in August. Gloria San Miguel was riding her bike with her partner last month when she was hit and killed by a driver on the 11th Street Bridge between Covington and Newport.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Weeks after the tragedy, loved ones gathered in the parking lot of Roebling Point Books, where San Miguel worked.

"I think it shows most how much she was loved," said owner Richard Hunt, who helped organize the bike ride. "We want to go by some of Gloria's favorite spots that she would kind of visit during the course of her days.”

The route included the 11th Street bridge, where San Miguel was killed.

“I think tonight will help people understand what happened that night and it might provide a step towards closure for some people, “ said San Miguel's friend Joe Humpert, president of the nonprofit Queen City Bikes.

RELATED | Loved ones, advocates push to improve cyclist safety after 2 were hit and killed within hours of each other

"It's really uncomfortable,” Humpert said about traveling on the bridge. “You see a road that is designed like an interstate with people traveling at interstate speeds."

Participants Friday said more needs to be done to protect lives. They’ve already spoken to leaders in both Covington and Newport.

"We have a petition out trying to get bike lanes installed," said Julia Keister, owner of Lil’s Bagels — a business that sits next door to Roebling Point Books. "We just need the infrastructure that’s safe for bicyclists and also make the bicyclists feel safe."

As they push for change, supporters continue to remember San Miguel. They hope to see progress that could save the lives of other cyclists.

"We're aware that some of these real long-term things don't happen soon, but we want to make sure that we're inching forward every week and every month,” Hunt said.