KYTC expected to announce Fourth Street Bridge redesign project, community members hold unofficial gathering

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is expected to make an announcement about Northern Kentucky's Fourth Street Bridge.

An unofficial gathering is happening at 7 p.m. Thursday called "The People's Hearing" where members of the Devou Good Foundation and others will lay out their proposals for a project to replace the aging structure.

During the 4th Street Bridge updates portion of the hearing, Cincinnati Senior Engineer Brian Goubeaux and Rail Advocate John Schneider will speak about Streetcar expansion and why, from the foundation's perspective, "a complete teardown of the bridge is needed."

They also say Cincinnati Senior City Planner Melissa McVay will give expert witness testimony on the safety issues concerning expanding the 4th Street Bridge drive lanes, which they feel should be limited to three.

The key objectives also include accommodation for future streetcars and a complete teardown of the old bridge to fix the alignment issues.

KYTC has held multiple public meetings for the KY 8 Licking River Bridge Replacement Project since 2021, but have maintained the desire for a four-lane bridge.

The People's Hearing takes place at Trinity Episcopal Church in Covington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. It will also be live streamed via YouTube. The public's comments will be delivered to the cities of Covington and Newport along with KYTC.