Covington's 47th annual Oktoberfest brings German heritage, food and music to Goebel Park

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington has officially kicked off their 47th annual Oktoberfest, a celebration of German heritage, food and culture that has become a cornerstone tradition across Northern Kentucky.

Live music and the sounds of the festival filled the park as attendees enjoyed bratwurst, mashed potatoes and other staples of German culture Friday.

For some, the event is a personal connection to their roots.

"Having a last name of Wiener, not exactly German, more Austrian, it just kind of ties you to your roots," longtime Oktoberfest-goer Jeff Wiener said. "Not everyone in this area is German, but I think everyone in this area's got a little German in them."

Stephanie Smith has taken some of her heritage from a young age and brought it directly to the cherished Covington festival, selling lederhosen and traditional German garb.

"My mom is from Germany. I grew up kinda going back and forth between the US and Germany. I was always bringing things back for friends and family, and that's how it started and just got bigger from there," Smith said.

The festival's roots in Covington run deep.

We spoke with Ludwig Noll at the festival Friday. Ludwig's father, Mick Noll, was one of the founders of Covington Oktoberfest, and Ludwig has carried on that legacy ever since.

"It's tradition, it's heritage, it's everything I can share with our children about our forefathers and our grandparents — it means a lot," Noll said.

Noll continues to share that history one brat at a time, guided by a single motto — one that captures the spirit of the event: Gemütlichkeit.

"Sitting together, having a beer and a brat, and enjoying each other," Noll said.

Wiener summed it up simply.

"Come on down, enjoy yourself, be a little bit of German this weekend," Wiener said.

Covington's Oktoberfest will take place at Goebel Park with the following hours:



Friday, Sept. 11 : 12 to 11 p.m.

: 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 : 11 am to 11 p.m.

: 11 am to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.