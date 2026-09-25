BOONE COUNTY, KY — Dozens of neighbors turned out Wednesday night for WCPO's "Let's Talk" event in Erlanger, where e-bikes and e-scooters emerged as a top safety concern across Northern Kentucky.

"I've seen a kid get hit by a car ... I don't want to be that car that hits a kid," Cael Sutherland said Wednesday.

Boone County leaders and neighbors met Thursday night to discuss how to address the issue in their community.

WATCH: Community members share their concerns & support for e-bikes, e-scooters in Boone County

Boone County leaders look for solutions as e-bikes and e-scooters spark safety concerns in Northern Kentucky

"I've almost been hit six times this summer either by an e-bike or e-scooters," Burlington neighbor Larry Snyder said at Thursday night's meeting.

For Snyder, the concern hits even closer to home. Roughly one year ago, his wife Janice was hit by a child on an e-bike and left with multiple fractures in her leg.

"I ended up with 28 staples, multiple fractures; right now I have a plate and seven screws holding my knee together," Janice Snyder told WCPO 9 News Thursday.

However, plenty of neighbors and children who use the devices showed up Thursday night to ask that leaders not ban them.

"I ride e-bikes because they're a way to socialize with my friends as we share interests together," Austin Palmer said.

Instead, the main suggestion out of Thursday night's meeting was making sure children riding e-scooters and e-bikes are taught how to use them responsibly.

"No matter what kind of ordinance Union [or other Boone County cities] pass, without education, it's pointless," said Ralph Mitchell, former chair of the Kentucky Bicycle & Bikeway Commission.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore said the county plans to take a measured approach going forward.

"We will wanna engage our traffic safety committee made up of law enforcement; we'll engage with the county attorney's office; we wanna look at what other communities have done," Moore said after Thursday night's meeting. "I think we can get through this process and come up with a good set of guidelines."

Boone County has an online survey on the topic where residents can share their feedback. You can find that survey and give your input by clicking the link here.