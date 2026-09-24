POLICE: One dead after two-vehicle crash in Kenton County, police investigating cause

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Police are investigating after a crash in Kenton County Wednesday night left one person dead, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

According to police, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 14100 block of Dixie Highway near Green Road for a two-vehicle crash.

The Kenton County Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to respond and investigate the crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Myron Rust, 80, was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck Sherry Lingar, 57, who was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway, police said.

Lingar was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, where she was pronounced dead.

Factors related to the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James Treadway at james.treadway@kentoncountyky.gov or by calling the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center's non-emergency line at 859-356-3191.