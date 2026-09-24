Boone County High School teacher placed on leave after puzzle including racial slur distributed to students

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A Boone County High School teacher was placed on leave Thursday after a puzzle including a racial slur was distributed to students, the Boone County School District announced.

The district said that "an inappropriate word search puzzle that included a deeply offensive racial slur was distributed to students by a teacher in a classroom."

"We wish to be unequivocally clear: There is NO place in our schools for language or actions that demean, intimidate or marginalize others based on race, identity, background or differences," the district said in a statement.

As the district investigates the circumstances surrounding the distribution of the puzzle, the teacher involved has been placed on leave. The district said the school and district administrators will seek disciplinary action to the fullest extent.

"We will continue to reinforce our expectations for respect, responsibility and inclusion throughout our school community," Principal Stacey Black said. "We appreciate the students who have brought this matter forward as part of our efforts to maintain a school environment where every individual is treated with dignity and respect."

Black said the school will be increasing its efforts to ensure a similar incident doesn't happen again. She also said that counselors would be joining her to meet students impacted.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald also issued a statement regarding the incident.

"I am deeply disappointed that one of our teachers failed to meet the curricular requirements and inclusive expectations we set for EVERY employee at all of our schools," Hauswald said.