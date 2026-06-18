'Bad night for Florence' | Boone County homes damaged, left without power after overnight storms

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

FLORENCE, Ky. — Heavy winds snapped trees and downed power lines across Florence overnight Wednesday into Thursday, leaving homes severely damaged and many residents without power.

Cleanup crews spent hours Thursday morning sifting through the damage along Lee Street, where trees fell onto multiple homes.

Florence neighbor Mike Pufal said his home took a direct hit.

"It was like a missile hitting, just boom," Pufal said. "I'm thankful that it didn't crush the inside of the thing because my couch is right there."

Pufal said his roof sustained significant damage.

"There's about eight holes in the roof and the guys out here, these workmen, they filled that dumpster with, it was a good almost a quarter of the tree," Pufal said.

When asked whether he expected to need a full roof replacement, Pufal said he was certain.

WATCH: Florence neighbors pick up the pieces after destructive overnight storm

Florence residents detail impact of overnight storms

Another neighbor, Mark Bernstein, said his home was largely spared, but described the moment the storm knocked out power on his street.

"I think the wind hit that branch, and as soon as it hit, it blew that transformer in my yard. And it just lit up green, and it was crazy," Bernstein said.

Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon said the city had emergency plans in place and crews responded quickly.

"We had (police) cruisers running stoplights for a while, so that was a plan that we had in place. It's good to see that things that we put in place are working," Aubuchon said.

Many residents still have cleanup ahead. Aubuchon urged anyone with storm debris to contact the city for assistance.

"So they can call the city at 859-647-8177, ask for our public services department," Aubuchon said. "We know that people will have some (tree) limbs and debris, and we just ask them to put them by the curb and make them into smaller pieces that our crews can handle without any equipment."

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.