25 years in the making: Next round of KY-536 road improvements underway

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — It’s a road improvement project 25 years in the making, and leaders say it’s key to Northern Kentucky’s growth.

State Route 536 stretches across Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties. It’s the main east-west connector for 37 different municipalities.

Crews this month started construction on the second project of four projects to make improvements to the road, also known as Mt. Zion Road.



Project 1:

Dixie Highway to Bristow Road, complete 2024

Project 2:

Bristow Road to Williamswoods Drive, complete 2027

Project 3:

KY1303 to KY 536, construction begins summer 2024. Complete summer 2026.

Project 4:

Williamswoods Drive to KY-17, construction begins as early as summer 2025. Estimated completion in summer 2028.



A full list of project information can be found here .

Drivers who regularly travel 536 know you often need to hope nobody blows a stop sign while you make a turn.

We were out at the intersection of KY-536 and KY-1303 on Thursday.

“Look at the conflict points that could take place,” KYTC District 6 spokesperson Jake Ryle said. “Instead, what we’re going to be doing is installing a roundabout in this area. If there are crashes, they’re not going to be as severe ... already, those are working like a charm.”

The plan is to straighten out part of the road to create a better sight distance for drivers. Pedestrians and cyclists in the area will have access to the mixed-use path, a first for the roadway.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Brent Cooper said when its members were surveyed, the KY-536 project rose to the top of the priority list, second only to the Brent Spence Bridge project.

He said that’s also consistent with the mayors and judge executives' priorities.

“They will all tell you this is a key route to getting business and their employees connected,” Cooper said. “The general public may not know about it, but … this is a key piece of infrastructure.”

It’s more than just nicer pavement.

“Commerce comes with it, connectivity comes with it, and quality of life and that's what we're after,” he said.

KY-536 is one of the few east-west connectors in Northern Kentucky. The upgrade is seen as a catalyst for more industrial and residential growth in the future.

The chamber is advocating for the project to get done as quickly as possible.

“We need the 536 to keep our economy going,” said Cooper.