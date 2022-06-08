Vehicle crashes into Princeton Community Middle School

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A vehicle crashed into Princeton Community Middle School in Sharonville shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle went into the building near the entrance where the school buses drop off students, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

Police have not said if there are any injuries. The school told WCPO that no one was injured.

School is out but the Princeton Community Middle School Steam Bridge Camp is scheduled to start today at 8:30 a.m. The school said the camp hours are not impacted by the crash.

