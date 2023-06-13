Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

9 people hurt in Denver shooting after Nuggets NBA Championship win celebration

Police said a suspect is in custody
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Crime Scene
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 06:37:26-04

DENVER — Nine people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. A suspect was taken into custody, according to investigators.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. "It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive."

Watch Live:

Repeat: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Walton homeowner at wits end after basement floods twice with sewage Prosecutor: Man defrauded woman of $1.31 million, used it for tiny home, loans Group files lawsuit against Ohio special election in August

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.