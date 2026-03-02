'This is a war for Iranian people' | Cincinnati woman from Iran reacts to airstrikes on home country

CINCINNATI — A recent CNN poll found that a majority of Americans disapprove of the decision to take military action in Iran. But one Cincinnati woman who immigrated to the U.S. from Iran nearly 20 years ago says she and her family back in Iran are grateful for the U.S. getting involved.

“I wish for a free Iran, and you come here,” said Farzaneh Naseri-Sis, an Iranian immigrant, as she translated a voice message from her friend still in Iran.

Naseri-Sis was born and raised in Iran; when she was just 10, her father was in support of the Shah during the Islamic Revolution, which led to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini taking power as the country's first supreme leader.

“Life was not easy for my family, because we were thinking that (my father) would be executed, definitely,” said Naseri-Sis.

Once Khomeini took power in 1979, Naseri-Sis said the people of Iran became oppressed — they were told what to wear, given no freedom of speech and told who to worship.

When she saw the news this weekend that U.S. and Israeli strikes had taken out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, she said both she and her family and friends were happy.

“We have wanted this for such a long time,” said Naseri-Sis. “This is not a war with Iran. This is a war with terrorists. This is a war for Iranian people.”

Naseri-Sis said she and other Iranians in the Cincinnati-area celebrated Khamenei's death. But they weren't alone. Despite the constant bombardment as air strikes continue, she said her loved ones in Iran rejoiced.

“They are so happy,” said Naseri-Sis. “My sisters are so happy because they are all victims of this regime.”

They believe that because of the U.S.’s help, Iran can once again be a free country, under new leadership.

“I’m dead sure my people will succeed,” said Naseri-Sis. “They will be victorious, and we’ll be free.”