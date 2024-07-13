Spokesperson: Trump 'fine' after apparent gunshots rang out at Pennsylvania rally

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is "fine" after apparent gunshots rang out at his Pennsylvania rally, a spokesperson for Trump said.

Trump was rushed off the stage a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face. He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

Trump's motorcade has left the venue. His spokesperson said he is "being check out at a local medical facility."

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," the spokesperson said.

J.D. Vance, a frontrunner as Trump's running mate, posted on social media asking people to pray for Trump.

Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 13, 2024

