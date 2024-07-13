Tri-State leaders react to possible assassination attempt against Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Leaders and representatives in Ohio are reacting after an apparent shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

Officials told ABC News that the incident is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.

The former president was rushed from the stage after multiple pops could be heard. Trump could be seen reaching for toward his neck, and there appeared to be blood on his face.

He was then rushed off stage by Secret Service, and his motorcade left the venue.

A spokesperson said Trump is "fine" and being checked out at a medical facility.

Multiple local and statewide officials have issued statements after the apparent shooting.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a front runner as Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, posted on X (formerly Twitter) asking people to pray for Trump.

Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 13, 2024

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval wrote on social media that "there is never a justification for political violence."

"Wishing Former President Trump a speedy recovery in the wake of this devastating moment," Pureval wrote.

There is never a justification for political violence. Wishing Former President Trump a speedy recovery in the wake of this devastating moment. — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) July 13, 2024

Alex Triantafilou, the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, told WCPO 9 that he learned about the incident while in Milwaukee ahead of the Republican National Convention.

"Our message is one of resolve," Triantfilou said. "We are prepared to do everything we can now more than ever to elect this man. They have thrown every single obstacle that's been thrown at any political candidate in my lifetime."

Praying for President Trump and everyone at this rally. 🙏 — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) July 13, 2024

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his wife were praying for the health and safety of Trump.

"Violence is never the answer," Beshear wrote. "Never."

Britainy and I are praying for the safety and health of the former president. Violence is never the answer. Never. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 13, 2024

Brad Wenstrup, the U.S. Representative for Ohio's 2nd District, also asked for people to pray for Trump.

Please, every American, pray for President Trump and for our troubled nation. — Rep. Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) July 13, 2024

Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that "violence is never, ever the answer."

"Let's pray that everyone is okay. No matter what we learn, we'll only get through this together," he wrote.

Violence is never, ever the answer.



Let’s pray that everyone is okay.



No matter what we learn, we’ll only get through this together. — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) July 13, 2024

Orlando Sonza, the executive director for the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission and candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District, told WCPO that he and his wife are praying for Trump and all victims involved in the shooting.

"President Trump has proven he will fight for our nation and I know he will be back as strong as ever," he said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he and his wife are "relieved" that Trump is safe.

Connie and I are relieved that President Trump is safe, and are praying for the health and safety of all those attending the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania tonight, and for our country. We’re grateful to the law enforcement who responded immediately. Political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our democracy.