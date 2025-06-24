YWCA gets $70K grant to expand domestic violence aid to survivors in rural counties

CINCINNATI — A new grant will help Greater Cincinnati's YWCA extend help to more survivors in rural counties in the region, the organization announced Tuesday.

The $70,000 grant comes from Interact for Health's Rural Changemaker Grant program, which operates within Interact for Health's Rural Investment Strategy.

It will help the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati expand its Community and Court Services program into Clermont, Brown and Adams counties.

The focus with that expansion will be on increasing visibility, strengthening partnerships and reaching more survivors of domestic violence who live in rural communities.

"Survivors in rural communities face unique challenges when it comes to accessing support, safety and justice," said Rickell Howard Smith, president and CEO of YWCA of Greater Cincinnati. "This funding helps us meet them where they are — with increased advocacy and care."

Earlier this year, YWCA of Greater Cincinnati also celebrated the grand opening of a new domestic violence shelter in Avondale.

The new shelter doubles the YWCA's capacity to serve survivors of domestic violence, and it's designed differently than other YWCA shelter facilities. For example, the shelter will offer both private spaces and communal spaces so survivors fleeing violence can spend their time in solidarity, or with others at their discretion.

Unlike other YWCA shelters, the new location offers private apartment-style housing for survivors and their families. It also offers a pet kennel and outdoor play area, so entire families can remain together while they heal.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact one of the following resources:



YWCA 24/7 hotline for Adams, Brown, Clermont and Hamilton Counties:

Call: 513.872.9259 Text: 513.436.3606 Chat online here

Women Helping Women:

24/7 Help Line for call and text: 513.381.6510 Chat online here

