'We are building hope' | YWCA's new domestic violence shelter adopts trauma-informed design

CINCINNATI — Later this week, a new domestic violence shelter with specifically tailored amenities will open Avondale.

YWCA Greater Cincinnati will celebrate the shelter's grand opening on Thursday.

The new shelter will double the YWCA's capacity to serve survivors of domestic violence, and it's designed differently than other YWCA shelter facilities.

"The shelter, at 3565 Van Antwerp Place, is designed with a trauma-informed approach to promote dignity, autonomy and healing for survivors," reads a press release from the YWCA.

For example, the shelter will offer both private spaces and communal spaces so survivors fleeing violence can spend their time in solidarity, or with others at their discretion.

Hear more about the importance of this shelter below:

New domestic violence shelter being built in Cincinnati

"Dignity comes with choice," said Steve Kenat, architect and principal at SHP Inc., the company that led the project's design. "We have built spaces for private reflection and communal connection, empowering survivors to heal on their own terms."

Unlike other YWCA shelters, the new location offers private apartment-style housing for survivors and their families. It also offers a pet kennel and outdoor play area, so entire families can remain together while they heal.

There will be 21 apartment units, including two fully ADA-accessible spaces; each unit is equipped with private bathrooms, kitchenettes and living rooms. Support services are on-site, including legal services and wellness programs.

For survivors seeking socialization or community, there are multipurpose rooms for workshops, group activities and resource distribution. There is also a playroom for little ones and a designated teen room.

"We are not just building a shelter," said Rickell Howard Smith, president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cincinnati. "We are building hope, resilience and a future free from violence. This new space will ensure survivors have the dignity, support and resources they need to thrive."

The shelter expands YWCA's emergency housing capacity from 67 to roughly 110 individuals nightly.

A ribbon cutting and open house event will be held for the shelter Thursday morning.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact one of the following resources:

