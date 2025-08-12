'High hopes' | Simon Kenton football team has a new vibe with new head coach this season

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Simon Kenton senior wide receiver Grayson Harris can’t say enough the atmosphere around the Pioneers’ practice sessions this preseason.

The players understand the new vibe originates from head coach Joe Wynn, who is in his first season with the program.

“It’s been awesome,” Harris said. “The energy is insane. You can tell that he really wants to be here and help us win. And he wants the best for us.”

Wynn was named in January as the 13th head football coach in Simon Kenton program history. He arrived from Mason County where he led the Royals to 36 wins over the past four years. Wynn was the Newport head coach prior to that.

“Our kids are here,” Wynn said. “They’re working. They’re grinding. They’re ready to go.”

The Pioneers (4-7 record in 2024) are focused purely on this season and the home opener Aug. 22 against Dixie Heights. Simon Kenton doesn't want to dwell upon last year.

“We don’t really talk about it,” Wynn said. “We’ve made some changes. Obviously, offense, defense is different. But, our kids are playing both ways for the first time in 15, 20 years.”

The players and coaches have bought into a new vibe this offseason. It’s why the confidence is significant entering this new chapter of Simon Kenton football.

“We want to win a state championship,” Wynn said. “End all be all. We play to win the game and hopefully develop young men. Football is a game of lessons that you learn through the hard trials and tribulations of hard work.”

The Pioneers are in pursuit of a deep postseason run. Northern Kentucky has never had a Class 6A football state champion.

“We all have high hopes,” Harris said. “We all have played together for a long time. This is what we needed. The discipline is there now. We’re all just bundled together, ready to win this year.”

