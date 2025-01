A young woman is in the hospital after being struck by a train on Saturday afternoon.

At around noon on Rosewood St. and W 64th St., a woman near the train tracks lost her balance and fell in the path of an oncoming train, according to Sgt. Anderson of CPD. The driver slowed when he saw her, and she was clipped by the train.

The woman was taken to UC Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCPO will update the story as more details come in.