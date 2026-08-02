Few rain chances today but the severe threat is over

After a storm-filled Saturday evening with multiple tornado warnings and flooding concerns, we are nice and quiet as we wake up this morning.

While we won't be completely dry for our Sunday, storm chances are very low and we are not under a severe threat. Rain should be isolated and hit-and-miss for the afternoon. Even if you get hit by some of the rain, it shouldn't last long. This will keep us mostly cloudy with a high near 80 in Cincinnati.

Tomorrow brings a very small chance for rain. We'll start to see more sunshine break through the clouds as we warm to about 80 again.

Tuesday looks nice with low 80s and a lot of sunshine.

Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday, but there shouldn't be a huge number of them, keeping many cities dry. It also get a little warmer with mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue Thursday and Friday with small chances for rain.

The threat for a few showers will continue next weekend with mid 80s.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Mainly Dry

Low: 67

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain/storms

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Average

Low: 67

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain

High: 80

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