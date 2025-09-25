CINCINNATI — It was a special happy birthday for a Northern Kentucky Marine Corps veteran.

We got to witness a wonderful 100th birthday celebration for Howard Requard Wednesday at Colonial Heights Senior Living in Florence.

Howard joined the Marines after growing up in Covington and knew full well that World War II was in full swing and joined anyway.

Watch below to hear as Requard describes his time in the Marines and celebrates his birthday:

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Northern Kentucky

He told me about his time fighting in one of the last battles in Okinawa.

"Yeah, it's...that was terrible. We bombed them," said Requard. "The hills before we ever took them. It was, it was unbelievable. When I come back, I went back to school and there were seven of us veterans ... that went back in for that last year and (then) I went to Georgetown College."

It was a packed house in Florence for Wednesday's celebration. Some people flew in from as far as Montana to wish Howard happy birthday.

This capped off nearly a week of celebration as Friday, he was honored by the Reds during their game against the Cubs.