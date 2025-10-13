World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A World War II veteran is celebrating a big milestone Monday surrounded by friends, family and other veterans.

Private First Class Hank Marchand is turning 102 years old.

Marchand served from 1944 to 1946. He was just 19 years old when he joined the military. He said his time in the service introduced him to a lot of wonderful people and gave him memories that have lasted a lifetime.

This year, staff at The Ashton at Anderson, where he is currently a resident, teamed up with a group of Kentucky veterans to surprise him with a birthday celebration. His nephew and family even traveled from Michigan to join the festivities.

Hear from Marchand as we chatted with him ahead of his big milestone:

Ohio World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

“I never thought I would be 102, but I am and I’m grateful to God for it,” Marchand said.

His wife of 62 years, Carol Ann, passed away last November. Family members and friends from his church have kept the tradition of celebrating his birthday going, helping organize a party for him the past three years.

Marchand shared his advice for living a long and meaningful life:

“Be good with people. Everybody you meet, be friendly with them, and above all, believe in God, and the God you were taught,” he said.