University of Cincinnati issues letter after several shootings near campus during start of school year

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati issued a letter Monday after multiple shootings occurred near its campus after the start of the school year.

"The University of Cincinnati Police Division and university leadership consider the safety of our students to be of paramount importance," the letter reads. "Like you, we take recent incidents involving gun violence off campus in nearby neighborhoods extremely seriously, and we are concentrating our attention and resources toward taking steps that strengthen safety."

UC's letter comes after several shootings and gun incidents in the area of campus. Most recently, multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning in the area of Calhoun and South Market streets.

The shots-fired incident occurred just a few days after two people were injured in two shootings near UC's campus. One of those shootings happened just hours before fall semester classes began.

"We understand how unsettling these incidents are for students and families, particularly when they occur in neighborhoods where many of our students live and spend time," UC said in its letter.

UC said it is working with the Cincinnati Police Department to review the recent shootings, assess its strategy and make adjustments to keep the community safe.

Additionally, UC's police department has increased its patrol presence and traffic control around campus, especially during weekend overnights, UC said.

Cincinnati police have also doubled patrols around campus in areas with increased late-night activity.

UC said additional strategies are being implemented to control crowd size and deter disorderly conduct. Authorities are also working with business owners to assist in preventing disorderly behavior, according to the university.

The university encourages students to use the Bearcat Guardian safety app, which allows students to set a "Safety Timer" and designate a friend, family member or UC police as their "Guardian." If a student doesn't turn the timer off as expected, the designated guardian will be notified to check on the student.

The app also allows students to chat with UC police in real time, even anonymously, and share photos or their live location. The app's "Emergency Call Button" also connects directly to UC police and provides the student's GPS location to help first responders arrive quickly.

UC also says students can use UC's Bearcats Shuttle service at no charge and routes serve campus and the surrounding areas. Routes begin as early as 7 a.m. and run as late as 2 a.m.

Students and families may also contact UC police’s non-emergency line at 513-556-1111 or email UC police at publicsafety@uc.edu with questions or concerns. Additional resources are available through UC Public Safety.