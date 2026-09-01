Bellevue’s historic Marianne Theater could get new life through volunteer-led restoration effort

BELLEVUE, Ky. — If you’ve driven through Bellevue, you’ve probably noticed the historic Marianne Theater along Fairfield Avenue.

The theater has been closed since 1998. Now, the Marianne Arts & Education Center, a Kentucky nonprofit made up of local volunteers, is working to renovate and reopen the building as a place for the community to gather, learn, and grow.

Earlier this month, the Bellevue City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding supporting the renovation effort. The agreement lays out a path for the nonprofit to eventually take over the property, provided it reaches specific fundraising and project benchmarks.

The nonprofit’s fundraising campaign is called “Lights On, Marianne.”

Chasity Bothman, a Bellevue City Councilmember and volunteer involved with the effort, said the goal is about more than simply restoring an old building.

“Just walking into old theaters, you can feel the magic that was there before. And so we want to make sure that we restore it to a point where the community can enjoy it and it's really a focal point of our avenue and of our town.”

The theater first opened in 1942 and is an Art Deco landmark in the heart of Bellevue. The building still has historic features the group hopes to preserve as part of the renovation.

The vision includes restoring the front of the building and creating a small theater that could host movies, live performances, lectures and community events. Plans also call for an educational makerspace in the rear of the building, with workshops and activities for students and community members of all ages.

“This is an incredible opportunity to not only restore the Marianne but also to bring new life to it. So something that could be a gathering place for our community. And have everyone enjoy it,” Bothman said.

The project still faces significant financial hurdles.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the nonprofit is working toward an initial $50,000 fundraising goal and ultimately a $1 million benchmark. The city and nonprofit have a 24-month period to reach the $1 million goal.

Bellevue City Attorney David Fessler said the city has been looking for the right opportunity to restore the theater for years. He said the current group shares the city’s vision for the property.

Fessler also sees the theater as a potential centerpiece for Bellevue’s downtown.

“It'll draw people towards the center of town, and it's not just something to look at anymore. Now it's going to be something to walk into and enjoy and be part of. And that's what we're really excited about.”

The nonprofit is now forming committees and bringing Bellevue residents into the effort, with volunteers contributing their expertise as plans develop.

The group is encouraging people in Bellevue and beyond to get involved, donate or sign up for updates.

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