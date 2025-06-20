Workforce council pushes local hiring for newly designed Brent Spence companion bridge

CINCINNATI — New renderings of the Brent Spence companion bridge are bringing the long-awaited project closer to reality, with local workers hoping to secure jobs that could inject millions into the local economy.

The newly released design shows a double-deck, cable-stayed bridge between Ohio and Kentucky.

The current estimated cost is $3.6 billion, but ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning told WCPO to look for an updated estimate this fall.

See the renderings of the new bridge:

FLYOVER: Design for new Brent Spence bridge unveiled

"Construction of a bridge takes a long time," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a released video statement. "It's going to take a number of years to do this, but we want to show people that we're making progress on that."

The Workforce Council of Southwest Ohio said while “it is not uncommon for a project of this size to draw workers from outside of the region, we believe that the Greater Cincinnati area has the resources to deliver workers for the project who come from our local community.”

For David Baker, business manager of the Ironworkers Union Local 44, the project represents a career-defining opportunity.

"I'm just excited that we finally get to do a bridge," Baker said.

Baker, who entered the industry 30 years ago, has been waiting his entire career for this project to materialize.

"This job is long enough that a guy could spend a third of his career working these jobs," Baker said. "You're building the construction workers of tomorrow with a project of this size."

Many members of his union will likely be responsible for the piers coming out of the river (cofferdams), beams on the structure itself and the cabling in the rendering.

Watch our conversation with Baker about the career-defining project:

Who will build the Brent Spence Bridge Project?

The massive undertaking will require more than a thousand workers, and local workforce development leaders are determined to ensure those jobs go to area residents.

Beth Yoke, executive director for the Workforce Council of Southwest Ohio, is leading efforts to prepare local workers for the opportunities ahead.

"We want to be proactive and to make sure there's a local workforce trained and ready to go for that project," Yoke said. "So that really can be a big boon for us locally."

The Workforce Council estimates the following growth for the local economy:

Local Tax Base: An additional $4.8 million

State Tax Revenues: An additional $4.4 million

Job Creation: 781 additional jobs in related industries such as transportation, office administration, and management

Worker Earnings: $166,537,156 in local earnings

The Workforce Council plans to conduct a study this fall to determine exactly which workers will be needed and when. Yoke said that information is necessary as they develop training pipelines from local schools.

"We're laying the groundwork now to create a pipeline from high schools and other education providers into this project," Yoke said.

The growth will have a ripple effect, Yoke said, referencing similarly timed projects such as the Western Hills Viaduct and the convention center hotel.

“Getting this pipeline of trades people and construction workers into Brent Spence can really just help grow our region in the long term as well,” Yoke said.

Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Brent Spence Bridge Companion Project

For ironworkers like Baker, the wait is almost over, with construction expected to begin next year.

"We would love to start tomorrow, but, you know, it looks like we're going to start next year. But we're ready," said Baker.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.