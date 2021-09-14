Finally, funding for replacement Western Hills viaduct

City and county leaders on Tuesday announced a plan to cover the cost of replacing the Western Hills viaduct, a crumbling — literally — span that supports the traffic of 55,000 drivers each day. They’ll vote to make it official next week.

Cincinnati and Hamilton County spent over a decade attempting to fund a fix for the bridge, which has in recent years begun to crack and shed chunks of concrete from its upper deck. The plan announced Tuesday will draw the largest share of its budget — $200 million of it — from tax revenue created by Issue 7, a voter-passed tax levy in Hamilton County.

An additional $125 million has been set aside by the city and county, and $8.2 million will be allocated from SORTA for the next 25 years.

The replacement bridge will have four lanes of traffic in each direction, plus a multi-use path on the south side and a sidewalk on the north.

"We always say the squeaky wheel gets the oil,” said Hamilton County Commission president Stephanie Summerow Dumas. “So for years and years and years we've been demanding and requesting for the money necessary for this project. We know this project will not only improve transportation but improve our economic development for the entire region."

Construction could start as early as 2022 and finish around 2026.

Despite occasional stonefalls, city officials said it’s safe to continue using the viaduct in the meantime. Inspections are performed twice a year, and workers have installed netting to catch falling concrete.