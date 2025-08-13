PD: Man charged for 'knowingly' not disclosing HIV+ status to sexual partners, more victims could be out there

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested after he knowingly had sex with multiple people without disclosing that he was HIV-positive, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

Colerain police first received a report about 36-year-old Troy Taylor on May 1, after an alleged victim claimed he "knowingly engaged in sexual activity" with that person without disclosing his HIV-positive status, police said.

Taylor was arrested on July 14 and charged with felonious assault.

Since Taylor was arrested, detectives learned there are additional victims of similar offenses, and police say there could be more yet who have not come forward.

On August 6, Taylor, who was out on bond for his initial charge, was arrested again after he was indicted on more charges tied to the new victims. Those charges are not yet reflected in public records, so it's unclear which additional charges were added.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Taylor is encouraged to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513.321.2677.

WCPO has had a long-standing policy not to use mugshots of suspects unless the person is still on the loose or officials believe there could be additional victims. Because the police department has asked any other potential victims to contact them, we have decided to include Taylor's mugshot at this time.