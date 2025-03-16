Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman shot near Smale Riverfront Park, 1 in custody

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to police on scene.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — One woman is recovering after she was shot while at while at a Cincinnati park Friday night.

According to police on scene, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Smale Riverfront Park just before 11 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The Hamilton County Municipal complaint states that police located and arrested 21-year-old Micole Smith after witnesses and the victim identified her as the suspect.

Micole Smith

Smith now faces one count of Felonious Assault with a bond of $50,000.

Smith is set to appear in court on March 24, 2025.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11

More local news:
CPD: 47-year-old man killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash in Bond Hill Sheriff: Motorcyclist hits guardrail, struck by truck in fatal Butler Co. crash Adams County student's women's history-inspired mural deemed 'inappropriate'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money