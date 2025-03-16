Woman shot near Smale Riverfront Park, 1 in custody

CINCINNATI — One woman is recovering after she was shot while at while at a Cincinnati park Friday night.

According to police on scene, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Smale Riverfront Park just before 11 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The Hamilton County Municipal complaint states that police located and arrested 21-year-old Micole Smith after witnesses and the victim identified her as the suspect.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Smith now faces one count of Felonious Assault with a bond of $50,000.

Smith is set to appear in court on March 24, 2025.

This is an ongoing investigation.