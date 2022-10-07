43-year-old woman fatally struck in early Friday morning multi-vehicle crash on I-275 NB

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 43-year-old woman is dead after an early morning, multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-275 near State Route 125 in Union Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer was driving a Saturn in the middle lane of I-275 around 6:30 a.m. when her vehicle became disabled and she stopped in the roadway. Beckelhymer turned her hazard lights on and exited her vehicle, OSHP said.

Shortly after, Beckelhymer was struck by a GMC van being driven by a 36-year-old. She was then additionally struck by a semi-tractor trailer driven by a 68-year-old man, OSHP said.

The impact then caused the Saturn to move into the right lane of I-275 where it was struck by a Nissan, which was operated by a 68-year-old woman.

Beckelhymer was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The 68-year-old woman in the Nissan suffered minor injuries, but no one else involved in the crash was injured.

The crash, which remains under investigation, shut down northbound I-275 for six hours. It reopened to all traffic around 1 p.m.

OSHP was assisted by the Union Township Police Department, Union Township Fire Department, Clermont County Coroner's Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

