Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyUnion Township

Actions

43-year-old woman fatally struck in early Friday morning multi-vehicle crash on I-275 NB

The roadway was shut down for six hours due to cleanup
Northbound I-275 is closed near State Route 125 in Clermont County after a fatal crash. According to first responders, at least one person is dead.
I-275 NB closed
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 15:21:35-04

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 43-year-old woman is dead after an early morning, multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-275 near State Route 125 in Union Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer was driving a Saturn in the middle lane of I-275 around 6:30 a.m. when her vehicle became disabled and she stopped in the roadway. Beckelhymer turned her hazard lights on and exited her vehicle, OSHP said.

Shortly after, Beckelhymer was struck by a GMC van being driven by a 36-year-old. She was then additionally struck by a semi-tractor trailer driven by a 68-year-old man, OSHP said.

The impact then caused the Saturn to move into the right lane of I-275 where it was struck by a Nissan, which was operated by a 68-year-old woman.

Beckelhymer was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The 68-year-old woman in the Nissan suffered minor injuries, but no one else involved in the crash was injured.

The crash, which remains under investigation, shut down northbound I-275 for six hours. It reopened to all traffic around 1 p.m.

OSHP was assisted by the Union Township Police Department, Union Township Fire Department, Clermont County Coroner's Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

READ MORE
Police: US 50 Eastbound reopen after fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora
Fatal crash in Mt. Airy claims one life
Westwood man dead, another injured in Springfield Township crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!