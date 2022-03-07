Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested following investigation into deadly February shooting in Mt. Airy

Shooting happened after argument
Hawaiian Terrace Shooting
Photo by: Rob Pieper
Hawaiian Terrace Shooting
Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:14:17-05

CINCINNATI — A woman was arrested Saturday following an investigation into a February shooting in Mt. Airy.

Court documents allege Laquieta Tevon Reese shot and killed Gregory Jeffries on Feb. 20 in the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace. Cincinnati police said Jeffries died at the scene.

According to court documents, Reese shot Jeffries at least twice during an argument with him. Detectives arrested Reese following an investigation where police obtained an eyewitness account, other witness statements, statements from Reese, physical evidence at the scene and other evidence recovered.

At the time of the shooting, Cincinnati police said they had a person of interest in custody.

Police charged Reese with murder. She appeared in court Monday morning.

More local news:
Gas prices soar throughout Tri-State Highlights & Scores: High school basketball on March 6, 2022 Man arrested, charged with 2 deadly shootings

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.