Woman arrested following investigation into deadly February shooting in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI — A woman was arrested Saturday following an investigation into a February shooting in Mt. Airy.

Court documents allege Laquieta Tevon Reese shot and killed Gregory Jeffries on Feb. 20 in the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace. Cincinnati police said Jeffries died at the scene.

According to court documents, Reese shot Jeffries at least twice during an argument with him. Detectives arrested Reese following an investigation where police obtained an eyewitness account, other witness statements, statements from Reese, physical evidence at the scene and other evidence recovered.

At the time of the shooting, Cincinnati police said they had a person of interest in custody.

Police charged Reese with murder. She appeared in court Monday morning.