1 dead in Mount Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police said a man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Airy.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday evening for the report of a person shot in a parking lot.

Investigators said when crews arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

CPD said they have a person of interest in custody.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

