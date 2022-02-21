Watch
1 dead in Mount Airy shooting

Police said they have person of interest in custody
Photo by: Rob Pieper
Posted at 12:10 AM, Feb 21, 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police said a man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Airy.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday evening for the report of a person shot in a parking lot.

Investigators said when crews arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

CPD said they have a person of interest in custody.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

