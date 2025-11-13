Without a deal to extend health care subsidies, Tri-State enrollees say they may go uninsured

CINCINNATI — Tara Collins nervously stared down at her phone. The words in front of her, she said, signify a potentially "life or death" situation.

It was her 2026 health insurance plan, which she enrolled in through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace. As a nanny, Collins said it's her only option for coverage, and it's getting a lot more costly next year.

"It absolutely worries me, because I absolutely need health care at this point," she said.

For Collins, diagnosed with Celiac Disease, an autoimmune disorder, monthly premiums are set to rise by nearly $200 in 2026. Bearing that high a price hike, without help, may force her to opt out of the health insurance plan altogether.

With no deal on health care subsidies, enrollees may go uninsured

"It's very worrisome. It's devastating because you don't want your health care to be held hostage as a bargaining chip," Collins said. "But that's almost how it feels, and it's crucial for the chronically ill."

While the longest government shutdown in U.S. history has come to an end, healthcare costs are still set to soar for millions like Collins with no deal struck by Congress to extend the expiring ACA subsidies—a main sticking point over the duration of the federal government's 43-day closure.

The COVID-era tax credits, used by 22 million ACA marketplace enrollees to make their health care plans cheaper, are set to expire Dec. 31.

Without them, out-of-pocket premiums are projected to increase by 114% next year — an average of more than $1,000, according to a KFF analysis.

"I've got 32,000 people in our district that will see their health care costs skyrocket right now, and so I can't abandon those folks," Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, said. "Hopefully, in a couple months, we get a deal that keeps the government open, because this (government funding) is only for a few months, and extends those health care subsidies."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was asked by Scripps News if he supported extending the subsidies, to which he responded, "I do not. I think we have to do something more fundamental."

We wanted to hear how the expiring tax credits will impact you, so we posted the following message on Facebook.

We received hundreds of comments and about a dozen emails from people, opening up about their personal situations involving the changes in ACA subsidies.

"I had to rely on ACA for insurance coverage. We live paycheck to paycheck and we're only one illness or medical emergency away from a complete financial disaster, honestly," one person, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote. "Despite digging ourselves out of poverty and doing all the right things...we're still struggling every step of the way, especially since the cost of living has increased exponentially."

Another resident, Janice, shared that her monthly premium would be increasing by 437% in 2026.

"Yes, I do rely on the Affordable Care Act for my health insurance because of my pre-existing conditions; it has made obtaining health insurance affordable," Terri Vollmer wrote to us. "This upcoming year, my health insurance through the Affordable Care (Act) is going to cost me $223.16 a month, up from $27.16. This is ridiculous."

In making a deal to fund the government, Senate Republicans agreed to hold a vote on the ACA subsidies in December. Even so, there is no indication that the U.S. House will take a vote on it.