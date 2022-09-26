With cooler temperatures comes higher energy prices: How you can save money on heating your home this winter

With fall temperatures starting to arrive here in the Tri-State, many families are bracing for higher home heating bills.

According to a report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), average heating bills are expected to be 17% higher this winter compared to last winter.

Natural gas is the most common way to heat a home. This year people who use it are facing an increase of more than 34% this season. That's the highest rise in more than a decade.

This year, heating oil is expected to increase 13% and electric heat is expected to see a 7% increase.

"Energy inflation is the leading inflation overall. This is not normal," said NEADA executive director Mark Wolfe. "We're seeing numbers for middle income families go higher. And many of those families also are on very tight budgets."

Our partners at Newsy reported that in an effort to prevent the rise in prices, the Biden Administration asked congress for a $5 billion increase for the "Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program."

Here are a few tips to help you keep your home warm this winter:

Check your home's insulation

Check the seals around doors and windows that could be letting outside air into your home

Keep your thermostat between 65 and 70 when you're home and lower it to 58 or 60 if you plan on being gone for a while.

Ohio offers a low-cost energy program called the "Home Energy Assistance Program" (HEAP).

You can find more information on how to save money here or call HEAP toll-free during normal business hours at 1-800-282-0880.

